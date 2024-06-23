Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Zacks Research

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.30.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 45.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 88.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

