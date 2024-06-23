Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Expro Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.78 and a beta of 0.98. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expro Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 833,928 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 404,392 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares in the company, valued at $264,195,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,722,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,545,857 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

