Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Cut by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

