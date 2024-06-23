Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PMO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

