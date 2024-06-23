PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.8 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

