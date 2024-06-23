ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 1.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. 1,969,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $84.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

