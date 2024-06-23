ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 280,729 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

