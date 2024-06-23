Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.76.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.