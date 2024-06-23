Profit Investment Management LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,349,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,791,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $168.26. 14,682,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

