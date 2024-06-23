Profit Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Insperity makes up approximately 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 417,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

