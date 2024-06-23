Profit Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $208.99. 2,248,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,324. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

