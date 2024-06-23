Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

