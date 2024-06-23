Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Takes $214,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $116.64. 7,133,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,425. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,675. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

