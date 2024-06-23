Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 475 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises 1.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

SDS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. 10,694,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,369,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

