Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 3.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $320.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.72. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

