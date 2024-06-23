Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PBH stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,739,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

