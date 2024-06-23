Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $55,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PBH traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 801,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,611. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

