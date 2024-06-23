Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.