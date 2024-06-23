Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.15. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Potbelly by 224.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

