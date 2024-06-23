Polymath Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $78.25 million and $7,183.14 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008922 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

