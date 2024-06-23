Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 253.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

NYSE PL opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

