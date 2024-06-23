Piper Sandler Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $330.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $242.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

