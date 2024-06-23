Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 178 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IEI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 835,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,100. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

