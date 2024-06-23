Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up approximately 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.25% of Pentair worth $35,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.47. 1,954,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

