Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $445,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 350.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,273 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

