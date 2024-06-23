&Partners Takes $445,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

&Partners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

