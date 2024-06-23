&Partners Sells 1,037 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

&Partners reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
USMV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,761 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.
About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
