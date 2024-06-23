&Partners Raises Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

&Partners boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 393.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,269,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 541,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 378,095 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.07. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

