&Partners Purchases 7,564 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

&Partners lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,477,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,425. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.