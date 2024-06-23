&Partners Purchases 1,193 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 910,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,950.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.21. 310,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,737. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.