&Partners Makes New $849,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. &Partners owned about 0.15% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.92. 41,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $29.09.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.