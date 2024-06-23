&Partners Makes New $470,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 66,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,015. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

