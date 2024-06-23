&Partners Invests $491,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xylem by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 34.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,271. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

