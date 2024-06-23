&Partners Invests $400,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

&Partners acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in SAP by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SAP traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.16. 650,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,985. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

