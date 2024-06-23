&Partners Invests $339,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

&Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $182.66. 1,325,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.78.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.