&Partners Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

&Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 193.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.67. 7,346,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,093. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

