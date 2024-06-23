&Partners Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

&Partners grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $139,599,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,923,000 after purchasing an additional 106,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 8,870,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,387. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

