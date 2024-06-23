&Partners Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

&Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.34. 3,691,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
