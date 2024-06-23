&Partners Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

&Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.34. 3,691,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.