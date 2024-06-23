&Partners Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

&Partners increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.61. 18,888,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

