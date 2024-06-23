&Partners Buys Shares of 3,409 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $105.96. 4,863,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.