&Partners Buys 5,278 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

&Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,067,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,368,000 after purchasing an additional 224,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.