&Partners Acquires New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 111,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 130,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.37. 20,871,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.