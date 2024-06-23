&Partners Acquires 1,661 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

&Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,355,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,466,000 after buying an additional 128,195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 948,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.