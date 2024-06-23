Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $597,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.13. 375,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,739. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

