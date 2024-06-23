Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 266 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 73.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 43,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.76. 52,220,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

