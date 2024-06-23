Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,940 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,327,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.