Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 12,834 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $322,097,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 8,836,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

