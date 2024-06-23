Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $230,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.4 %

HP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

