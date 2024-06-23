Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $211,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.04 on Friday, hitting $816.55. 1,995,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $744.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.83. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $876.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.