Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 7,116 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,569,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,599,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,067,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,368,000 after acquiring an additional 224,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,048,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,432,000 after acquiring an additional 984,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 3,342,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

